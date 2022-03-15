Perry, Gardner three-fors wrap up West Indies for 131

45.5 overs West Indies Women 131 (Taylor 50, Perry 3-22, Gardner 3-25, Jonassen 2-18) vs Australia Women

Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner ‘s three-fors strangled West Indies and bowled them out for 131 in 45.5 overs beneath overcast circumstances on the Basin Reserve. Stafanie Taylor ‘s 91-ball 50 was the one innings of word as West Indies unravelled within the face of Perry and Megan Schutt’s opening burst earlier than the spinners put Australia on target for a fourth successive win within the World Cup.

After a 30-minute rain-induced toss delay and a two-run opening over from Schutt, Perry’s double-wicket first over set the tone for Australia. Coming off a match-winning all-round efficiency towards New Zealand, Perry had the seaming ball ram into the highest of opener Hayley Matthews’ off stump.

She then drew the left-hand batter Kycia Knight into edging the following ball to wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy. Taylor set herself as much as face the hat-trick supply, an tried yorker that ended up as a full toss simple sufficient for Taylor to flick for 3 runs.

A seemingly innocuous full toss almost triggered the undoing of the opposite opener, Deandra Dottin, when she was on 8. Given lbw off a Schutt supply within the fifth over, Dottin, whose availability for this fixture had been beneath the cloud as a result of again points within the final sport, reviewed the choice. Replays confirmed an underedge because the ball floated previous the bat on the way in which to plonking Dottin’s again pad.

West Indies had a second lbw resolution overturned quickly after. A dipping yorker from Perry sneaked previous Taylor’s bat and entrance leg. It crashed into her again boot however ball-tracking revealed the slower ball to be sliding down leg.

Perry, nevertheless, would not be too removed from a 3rd wicket. An agile two-handed catch by Meg Lanning at first slip proved too good for Dottin’s flying exterior edge within the tenth over. West Indies slumped to 34 for 3 within the powerplay, their lowest tally within the passage to date within the match.

Taylor had one other shut shave within the sixth over of Perry’s probing eight-over spell when an incoming seaming supply jagged again, clipped the highest of her pad, and missed the stumps by a whisker. Shemaine Campbelle joined Taylor within the center as West Indies laboured to 50 within the 14th over.

Second-change Alana King, the one legspinner in Australia’s XI, delivered an incisive run-less second over throughout which Campbelle survived a evaluate by Australia for lbw. Replays vindicated the umpire’s name of the ball hitting the bat earlier than thudding onto the entrance pad, although Lanning appeared displeased why neither UltraEdge nor ball-tracking was used for the evaluate, even remonstrating with on-field umpire Alex Wharf.

Tied up by the accuracy of King and third-change Gardner’s offspin, Campbelle’s lack of ability to rotate the strike despatched her again not lengthy after. The West Indies third-drop finally fell to Gardner, flicking one to Beth Mooney at midwicket for a 51-ball 20. Gardner took her second wicket with a ripper of an offbreak that fizzed previous Chedean Nation’s exterior edge to spherical out the double-wicket twenty third over that noticed West Indies plummet to 70 for five.

West Indies’ speedy unravelling prolonged into the lack of their sixth wicket when a bid to seal a 3 led to Healy working out Chinelle Henry on the wicketkepper’s finish. Taylor tried to fix the innings with the scarce alternatives she received on the different finish. Parched of strike, typically spending prolonged durations on the non-striker’s finish, she may do as greatest as taking West Indies previous the three-digit mark. In the forty first over, Gardner trapped her lbw earlier than left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen, who changed wristspinner Amanda-Jade Wellington within the XI, struck twice to scrub up the tail.

West Indies had introduced in Karishma Ramharack for fellow offspinner Anisa Mohammed, with captain Taylor describing the transfer as a extra favoured match-up. The below-par whole, nevertheless, would possibly make it troublesome for the West Indies assault to stage a fightback robust sufficient to cease the Australian juggernaut.