Persad-Bissessar: Reshuffle a distraction from PNM lies, misdeeds

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Photo by Sureash Cholai

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar mentioned Wednesday’s “chaotic scrambled Cabinet reshuffle is simply a symbol of an embattled prime minister drowning in his own lies and evident misdeeds.”

She mentioned a Cabinet reshuffle is a waste of time if Rowley stays as Prime Minister, Paria line minister Stuart Young stays as Energy Minister, Fitzgerald Hinds stays in National Security, and Terrance Deyalsingh as Minister of Health.

“In fact, the whole Cabinet should immediately resign,” Persad-Bissessar mentioned in a information launch shortly after the announcement of a Cabinet reshuffle by Dr Rowley.

She mentioned the transfer got here as no shock.

“This is yet another naked attempt by the Prime Minister to distract citizens from the scandals which have derailed his already collapsing government.”

She listed the latest tragedy during which 4 divers died whereas engaged on a subsea pipeline at Paria Fuel Trading Company on February 25; Rowley’s declaration that he had given info to former Police Service Commission chairman Bliss Seepersad in relation to former police commissioner Gary Griffith whose identify was on a benefit record which was given to the President however rescinded instantly after; and the administration of the covid19 pandemic by Deyalsingh as examples of the scandals.

“This desperate action by Rowley will not deceive the citizens of our nation. We will not stop demanding justice for the four deceased divers. We will not stop holding Keith Rowley responsible for his law-breaking actions regarding the PSC.”