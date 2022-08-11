Perseid meteor shower peaks later this week: How to catch a glimpse

MINNEAPOLIS — The “best meteor shower” of the yr – also referred to as the Perseid meteor bathe – will likely be peaking Friday night time.

While it will be harder to see this yr in comparison with latest years, it is nonetheless value testing. Here’s what you might want to know.

The meteor bathe peaks Friday night time, however skies will likely be clearer within the Twin Cities the day earlier than, so Thursday night time could also be the very best guess.

Thursday cloud cowl CBS



Friday cloud cowl CBS



Skies are darkest between the tip of twilight (simply earlier than 9 p.m.) and when the near-full moon rises at round 9:30 p.m.

A take a look at Thursday and Friday visibility CBS



“Keep in mind that, though, that half of the shooting stars will be below the horizon this early in the evening; Perseus, the constellation, will rise higher in the sky through the night, but so will the bright moon,” Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak stated.

The moon, sadly, will wash out all however the brightest fireballs this yr, however Sky & Telescope magazine estimates you may nonetheless have the ability to see about 25 fireballs per hour.

Tips to see meteors CBS



The Perseid meteor bathe is so-named as a result of the meteors seem to radiate from the constellation Perseus.

It’s thought-about the “best” meteor bathe as a result of it happens throughout heat climate, and is the most-prolific meteor bathe of the yr – producing a mean of 50-100 “shooting stars” per hour.