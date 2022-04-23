Perseverance rover captures incredible video of solar eclipse on Mars. Watch viral clip

Nasa usually takes to Instagram to share varied posts associated to our enigmatic neighbouring planet Mars. From unimaginable footage to new information, the shares usually depart individuals intrigued. Their newest put up is not any totally different and it provides individuals an opportunity to witness a photo voltaic eclipse on Mars. The video, since being posted, has gone viral and left individuals shocked. There is an opportunity that the clip will amaze you too.

Nasa posted the video together with a descriptive caption. They additionally began their caption with an apt strains from the music Can’t Take My Eyes off You.“You’re just too good to be true. Can’t take my eyes off of you,” the house company wrote.

“Our Perseverance Mars rover captured this sped-up video of an eclipse featuring Phobos, one of Mars’ two moons. It’s the most zoomed-in, highest-frame-rate observation of a Phobos solar eclipse ever taken from the Martian surface,” they added.

In the following few strains, they shared extra about Martian eclipses. “Using our rovers to observe Martian eclipses gives scientists new perspectives on the subtle shifts in the moons’ orbits. Intense tidal forces created by its proximity to the Red Planet, Phobos is moving very slowly towards Mars, and millions of years from now, they will collide,” they posted.

They concluded their put up by sharing extra about Perseverance rover. “Despite having its eyes in the sky, one of Perseverance’s primary objectives is looking for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover is studying and analyzing the Red Planet’s regolith, rock and dust, and is the first rover to collect and cache samples,” they shared.

Take a take a look at the video which will make your jaw drop in marvel:

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 1.7 million views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied feedback.

“When was the last time this was captured? It’s enchanting!” wrote an Instagram person. To which, Nasa answered, “Spirit and Opportunity both observed eclipses in 2004. Curiosity was the first to record a video in 2019!”

“Woow,” posted one other. “What a magnificent sight it would be to see that in person. ..,” questioned a 3rd. “How exciting,” expressed a fourth. “Amazing! This post is more entertaining and wondrous than all the Star Wars sequels combined lol,” commented a fifth.

