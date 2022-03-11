Person Of Interest ID’d In 2017 Murder Of Richfield Man, Jonathan O’Shaughnessy

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Richfield police and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have recognized an individual of curiosity within the 2017 homicide of 24-year-old Jonathan O’Shaughnessy.

O’Shaughnessy was gunned down in a drive-by taking pictures the night time of July 3 whereas strolling house from a road dance.

According to police, the replace within the case comes after interviews with many individuals in direct or oblique information of the homicide. The police say among the interviewees have been cooperative and others haven’t.

In 2018, WCCO reported on his mom, Cynthia, and her pursuit for answers.

“If you know something … somebody needs to say something,” she mentioned on the time.

The case continues to be lively and a $50,000 reward is obtainable for an arrest resulting in a conviction.