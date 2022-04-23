Person sets themselves on fire outside US supreme court

An individual set themselves on fireplace outdoors the US Supreme Court on Friday, a spokeswoman mentioned – the second incident to boost alarm close to the Capitol in Washington in every week.

“At approximately 6:30 p.m., an individual went onto the plaza in front of the Supreme Court building and set themselves on fire,” Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe mentioned in a press release.

“This is not a public safety issue,” she mentioned, including that nobody else was injured.

No particulars in regards to the individual’s well being, identification or motives had been supplied.

“A medical helicopter just landed near the Capitol for a medical emergency,” US Capitol Police tweeted shortly after the incident.

The helicopter landed on the plaza and airlifted the individual to an area hospital, McCabe mentioned.

The space was inaccessible and underneath investigation on Friday.

The incident comes days after the Capitol was evacuated when authorities sounded a risk alarm over a innocent parachute stunt.

The alarm was triggered by a US Army parachute demonstration group’s flyover at a close-by baseball stadium as a part of a pre-game present.

