Perth baby born at an unlikely 2.22pm and 22 seconds on February 22, 2022
Entering the world on a palindromic date of February 22, 2022 was not a uncommon sufficient feat for Perth new child Bodhi James Turner.
Bodhi was born at precisely 2.22pm and 22 seconds on Tuesday at St John of God Murdoch, 5 days sooner than he was due, weighing a wholesome 3.3 kilograms.
The new child’s mum Kylie Najjar mentioned there was no thought to naming him ‘Richie’ as a substitute on a day celebrated by followers of Australian cricket legend Richie Benaud due to his well-known verbal supply of the scoreline 2-22 in his commentary profession.
University of WA arithmetic Professor Michael Small mentioned the percentages of Bodhi’s delivery on a day with so many twos proper all the way down to an unlikely 22 seconds had been very low.
“It’s about 1 in 30 million is the chance of being born at that precise second,” he advised Nine News Perth.
“It’s about the same as the chance of giving birth to quads or being struck by lightning or getting dealt a royal flush in poker.”