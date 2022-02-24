Entering the world on a palindromic date of February 22, 2022 was not a uncommon sufficient feat for Perth new child Bodhi James Turner.

Bodhi was born at precisely 2.22pm and 22 seconds on Tuesday at St John of God Murdoch, 5 days sooner than he was due, weighing a wholesome 3.3 kilograms.

The new child’s mum Kylie Najjar mentioned there was no thought to naming him ‘Richie’ as a substitute on a day celebrated by followers of Australian cricket legend Richie Benaud due to his well-known verbal supply of the scoreline 2-22 in his commentary profession.

University of WA arithmetic Professor Michael Small mentioned the percentages of Bodhi’s delivery on a day with so many twos proper all the way down to an unlikely 22 seconds had been very low.