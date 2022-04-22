Perth businessman to enter guilty pleas in major WA child abuse case

A 47-year-old businessman will probably plead responsible to a whole bunch of kid sexual abuse fees after police allegedly uncovered 3.8 million photos and movies, a few of which present him drugging and raping 24 youngsters.

The man from the southern suburbs, whose identify the court docket has suppressed, allegedly dedicated the offences between 2015 and 2021 in opposition to youngsters aged between three and 13, identified by way of household and pals.

Police have alleged the person dedicated the offences in opposition to 24 youngster victims.

He appeared through video hyperlink from Hakea Prison in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday to face 424 fees.

They included indecently coping with a baby below 13, indecently coping with a baby who was a lineal or defacto relative, recording them, possessing and producing youngster exploitation materials and stupefying to commit an indictable offence.