Perth cafe reopens after cops arrest owner’s unvaxxed wife

A restaurant in Perth’s north has reopened after police stormed the venue on Monday night time, charging a number of unvaccinated employees members — together with the homeowners — with breaching COVID-19 guidelines.

Topolinis Caffe in Warwick opened at 5pm on Tuesday, identical to the eatery’s proprietor stated it will following the arrest of his spouse and daughter the night time earlier than. Both ladies weren’t on the venue for the reopening.

Police officers moved in to close down the Warwick restaurant about 9pm on Monday, after a member of the general public reported that employees had been unvaccinated, and had been permitting unvaccinated clients to dine in.

It got here 4 hours after police visited the enterprise to advise the homeowners of their obligations underneath the Emergency Management Act. That go to was after they’d already attended the enterprise at 1pm on the identical day.

Camera Icon Jodie, spouse of Topolinis Caffe proprietor Phil Jardine, and her daughter had been arrested. Credit: unknown / equipped

Owner Phil Jardine’s spouse and 22-year-old daughter, who each had been working on the restaurant when police moved in, had been charged with breaches of the Emergency Management Act.

Three different employees members had been issued infringements.

Unperturbed, Mr Jardine vowed to reopen the next day, telling The West Australian on the time “I can’t stand down. If I stand down they win”.

The declaration resulted in a suburban standoff between anti-mandate protesters, police and the media on Tuesday night time.

Footage taken by 7NEWS confirmed a rowdy group of unmasked protesters yelling their assist for the restaurant because it opened its doorways.

Camera Icon Protestors chuckle behind Geof Parry. Credit: Simon Hydzik / 7NEWS

One minute after the venue opened, police walked in to verify the vaccination statuses of employees.

Police confirmed all employees there have been vaccinated.

It is known they plan to return in a while Tuesday night time to verify whether or not patrons’ certificates had additionally been reviewed.

Mr Jardine’s spouse, Jodie, 51, and his daughter weren’t on the venue, with The West instructed they “aren’t coming in tonight”.