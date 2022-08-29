Perth CBD crowd crush forces social media star Anna Paul’s event to be shutdown
A stampede of Perth teen followers desperate to catch a glimpse of a social media star within the flesh compelled a meet and greet within the CBD on Sunday to be shutdown by police, with a number of individuals taken to hospital.
TikTok and Only Fans influencer Anna Paul was attributable to host a four-hour occasion selling her new activewear line at Stax clothes retailer on Hay Street at noon, with organisers anticipating just a few hundred followers to attend.
Instead, a WA Police spokesman stated 1000’s started lining as much as see the Queenlander, some arriving at midnight.
“A significantly larger crowd than expected attended the event,” he stated.
“Tensions among some parts of the crowd were noticed to increase with allegations of ‘queue-jumping’ and police requested the assistance of St John Ambulance after several people collapsed and required medical assistance.
“Due to the size of the crowd and lack of appropriate security and other event planning in place to cope with the larger than expected crowd, and in consultation with the store management, the event was closed down and police commenced dispersing the crowd from the area.”
Paul, 23, has amassed a social media following of greater than 8 million individuals.
She apologised to followers on her Instagram shortly after the occasion was shutdown.
“Due to safety, the West Australian Police had to shut down the Perth meet and greet early,” she wrote.