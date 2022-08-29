Perth CBD crowd crush forces social media star Anna Paul’s event to be shutdown

A stampede of Perth teen followers desperate to catch a glimpse of a social media star within the flesh compelled a meet and greet within the CBD on Sunday to be shutdown by police, with a number of individuals taken to hospital.

TikTok and Only Fans influencer Anna Paul was attributable to host a four-hour occasion selling her new activewear line at Stax clothes retailer on Hay Street at noon, with organisers anticipating just a few hundred followers to attend.

Instead, a WA Police spokesman stated 1000’s started lining as much as see the Queenlander, some arriving at midnight.

“A significantly larger crowd than expected attended the event,” he stated.