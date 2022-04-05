Perth children’s gastro-like COVID symptoms catch parents off guard

“Savannah was the first to test positive after the virus ripped through her school,” she mentioned. “The first sign she was getting sick was complaining of being tired. Savannah and Everleigh are on the mend after they were struck down by COVID. “She had an extremely sore throat, fever, stomach pain and didn’t want to eat or drink. She was miserable. “I had read some people had gastro symptoms but I was not expecting it to be as severe as it was particularly for my baby.

Ms Jones said her daughter had “non-stop” diarrhoea for greater than per week, and when she additionally received COVID-19 life received much more tough. Loading “We lived on the living room floor for a few days.” The tales observe the identical theme as tales shared by different dad and mom on the COVID-19 Kids Help and Support Australia Facebook group. Perth GP Joe Kosterich mentioned it remained a thriller why youngsters might get a variation of the primary signs of COVID.

“Headaches, fatigue, sore throat and coughing are what we usually see,” he mentioned. “But children can get a variation of symptoms and no one knows why. “Viruses can settle in the upper respiratory tract or in the GI tract, and then you may well get nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.” Deakin University epidemiologist Catherine Bennett mentioned research relationship again to 2020, together with by Queen’s University Belfast, confirmed signs introduced in another way in youngsters with diarrhoea and vomiting being extra frequent. “There was an Italian study published in late 2021 that followed up to 685 symptomatic kids, reporting that gastrointestinal symptoms were common, with 9.5 per cent of kids affected,” she mentioned.

“Another recent study from Tehran of over 42,000 people of all ages with COVID found 3.7 per cent had GI symptoms and no respiratory symptoms, and another 6.1 per cent had both, so similar to the Italian study.” Professor Bennett mentioned the presence of extreme signs was additionally related to the next probability of hospital admission. Deakin University chair of epidemiology Catherine Bennett. Credit:Jason South “In South Africa in the first Omicron wave there were reports of high hospitalisations which led to concerns Omicron may be more severe in kids, but it seemed for the vast majority it was precautionary and managing their fluids as diarrhoea, vomiting and fever could all lead to dehydration. “Kids with GI symptoms are associated with a higher risk of having to go to hospital and may need help staying hydrating if the symptoms present this way.