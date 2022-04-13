Perth man faces more than 400 charges in major WA child abuse investigation

A 47-year-old man faces greater than 400 costs of indecently coping with youngsters, recording them, and sexually assaulting them throughout the span of seven years.

WA Police allegedly discovered 3.8 million movies and pictures associated to baby exploitation on a number of gadgets belonging to the accused.

A 47-year-old man has been charged over the alleged horrific crimes. Credit:Getty Images

An investigation into the person has been ongoing since July 2021, when info was supplied to the WA Joint Child Exploitation Team.

The man’s residence and work addresses have been searched and a number of laptop and storage gadgets belonging to him have been seized, with materials on the gadgets allegedly together with recordings of the accused abusing youngsters.