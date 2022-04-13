Perth man faces more than 400 charges in major WA child abuse investigation
A 47-year-old man faces greater than 400 costs of indecently coping with youngsters, recording them, and sexually assaulting them throughout the span of seven years.
WA Police allegedly discovered 3.8 million movies and pictures associated to baby exploitation on a number of gadgets belonging to the accused.
An investigation into the person has been ongoing since July 2021, when info was supplied to the WA Joint Child Exploitation Team.
The man’s residence and work addresses have been searched and a number of laptop and storage gadgets belonging to him have been seized, with materials on the gadgets allegedly together with recordings of the accused abusing youngsters.
Detectives have recognized 24 victims – girls and boys aged between three and 13 – who had been subjected to sexual abuse between 2015 and 2021.
Sex crime division Detective Inspector Hamish McKenzie stated the investigation was “one of the most significant child abuse investigations ever conducted in Western Australia, insofar as to how many images were located, and how many victims we will allege had been abused”.
“This investigation involved hundreds and hundreds of hours of examination of child exploitation material, a number of images, of course, are extremely distressing,” he stated.
“Our main goal in any investigation of this nature is to identify the victims and remove them from further harm.
“As part of this investigation, investigators have also spoken to the families of the victims and have had to advise them on many occasions that their children had allegedly been abused by the accused person, and in some cases this abuse had been recorded.”