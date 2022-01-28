Perth Scorchers crush Sydney Sixers to win Big Bash League title | Cricket News – Times of India

Scenes #BBL11 https://t.co/Z9RdA1DbGn — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 1643371273000

MELBOURNE: Laurie Evans smashed an unbeaten 76 off 41 balls to assist blast Perth Scorchers previous the Sydney Sixers to their fourth title in Australia’s Big Bash remaining in Melbourne on Friday.His fireworks propelled Perth to 171 for six off their 20 overs with Sydney all out for 92 from 16.2 overs in reply for a 79-run win.It was revenge for the Scorchers who have been crushed by their arch-rivals within the decider final season.

“What can I say, the guys deserve this,” stated man-of-the-match Evans.

“They’ve sacrificed a lot, not being able to get home and stuff like that. I’m just really proud we got over the line today.”

The conflict culminated one other event marred by the pandemic with the sport performed at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium with the roof shut after torrential rain.

The Scorchers nominated the venue as their “home” floor as they’re unable to return to Western Australia, with the state border nonetheless shut to the remainder of the nation on account of Covid issues.

“Congratulations to Perth, the best team all year and probably fitting you won tonight,” stated Sixers skipper Moises Henriques.

Henriques received the toss and opted to bowl and it seemed to be a superb resolution when the Scorchers slumped to 25 for 4 after six overs.

But an unbelievable 104-run partnership by skipper Ashton Turner (54) and Evans flipped the match of their favour.

Evans smacked 4 boundaries and 4 sixes in his explosive knock with Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe each taking two wickets every.

Perth have been kings of defending low totals this season and the omens did not bode nicely for Sydney after they misplaced Hayden Kerr cheaply within the second over.

Daniel Hughes hit a quickfire 42 earlier than being run out to present them a glimmer of hope, but it surely was at all times an uphill battle with Nicholas Bertus (15) and Jay Lenton (10) the one different gamers to make double figures.

Andrew Tye did the injury with 3-15 off three overs. He was on a hat-trick at one level after dismissing Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis, just for Lyon to fend off his third ball.

The Scorchers and Sixers, who’re three-time champions, are the one two golf equipment to have clinched a number of titles in Australia’s T20 competitors.