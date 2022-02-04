Perth students told to isolate due to COVID-positive teacher as WA records 18 community cases

“But they also want it to be done safely and that’s why I understand and support the decision [Mr McGowan] believes he had to make and he will make the decision about when that border will open. “Living with the virus means being able to live with the virus, and being able to live with virus means that your hospital system can cope. “We’ve seen the hospital system in Victoria and New South Wales, and in Queensland for that matter, and South Australia came under a lot of pressure, but they’ve been able to push through and the WA Premier would need to be feeling as confident as the other premiers have been [to open].” Mr Morrison mentioned WA had made the choice to not open up due to the potential impacts on its well being system.

“I can absolutely understand the decision of the Premier as to why Mark McGowan then wouldn’t then be opening a border when he has concerns about whether his health system was ready to deal with the Omicron strain,” he mentioned. “So if, as he clearly must, he does not believe his health system is ready to absorb that at this point then we will continue to give him every support to ensure that is the case.” The Premier and WA’s Health Minister have maintained the state’s hospitals are prepared, however they wished to elevate booster photographs of the COVID-19 vaccine to additional restrict transmission of Omicron. Mr McGowan mentioned the jab take-up was outweighing the waning of vaccine efficacy. There are considerations, nonetheless, from employees within the well being sector who acquired their third doses sooner than the remainder of the state about their safety ranges. WA’s most weak age cohort of individuals older than 70 can be set to have a third-dose protection of 90 per cent later this month.

The state authorities shouldn’t be prone to reveal a possible border reopening date for one more two weeks, when it’s set to evaluation the scenario. On Friday, Qantas chief government Alan Joyce was the most recent enterprise chief to hit out at WA’s place, likening the state to North Korea. “I think we should be all enraged by the fact that you guys [in Melbourne and Sydney] can get to London, but you can’t get to Perth,” he advised Melbourne radio station 3AW. “We’re supposed to be all Australians and you can’t even travel around your own country.