Perth supercomputer images aftermath of star’s violent death in first big test
“The goal of the capital refresh was to really have a game-changing computational footprint for Western Australia,” Elahi mentioned.
“So we went from about one petabyte for the Australian research communities, as provided by Pawsey, to, at the end of the full deployment of Setonix, will be about 50 petabytes.”
The first stage of the improve already represents a forty five per cent enhance in uncooked computing energy in comparison with the centre’s Magnus and Galaxy supercomputers.
To put it in perspective, a daily pc has 4 to eight cores to finish separate duties with. Setonix section one has virtually 65,000 cores, and when the supercomputer is full it can boast greater than 200,000 cores throughout 1608 nodes.
Stage two may also incorporate 768 high-end graphics processing items – or GPUs, acquainted to followers of pc gaming – to spice up the supercomputer’s capabilities.
As Elahi put it; it could take a daily laptop computer roughly 1 / 4 of a yr to finish the equal of a minute’s work for Setonix.
Radio astronomy goes to be one of many massive benefactors of the Pawsey centre improve – by its very nature it takes an enormous quantity of computing and reminiscence – however a variety of scientific disciplines from molecular dynamics to particle physics even have use for Setonix.
And then there’s analysis on the pc itself.
“Using supercomputers is not as simple as using a normal computer,” Elahi mentioned.
“It’s not a matter of just taking a program and running it faster.
“So there’s actually active areas of research just in using the hardware super well.”
And for such a giant West Australian undertaking, which is able to spend lots of time processing information from one other main undertaking additional north within the state, it’s solely becoming that Setonix attracts its identify from one of many state’s most recognisable animals – the quokka.
Setonix brachyurus is the scientific identify for the fuzzy marsupial discovered largely on Rottnest Island and made well-known internationally by means of a cute smile and a sequence of celeb selfies.