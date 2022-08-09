Perth supercomputer images aftermath of star’s violent death in first big test

“The goal of the capital refresh was to really have a game-changing computational footprint for Western Australia,” Elahi mentioned.

“So we went from about one petabyte for the Australian research communities, as provided by Pawsey, to, at the end of the full deployment of Setonix, will be about 50 petabytes.”

The first stage of the improve already represents a forty five per cent enhance in uncooked computing energy in comparison with the centre’s Magnus and Galaxy supercomputers.

To put it in perspective, a daily pc has 4 to eight cores to finish separate duties with. Setonix section one has virtually 65,000 cores, and when the supercomputer is full it can boast greater than 200,000 cores throughout 1608 nodes.

Stage two may also incorporate 768 high-end graphics processing items – or GPUs, acquainted to followers of pc gaming – to spice up the supercomputer’s capabilities.