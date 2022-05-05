Perth teen injured in early morning e-scooter crash one day after deadly collision

A Perth teenager has been taken to hospital after his e-scooter collided with a car early Thursday morning in Guildford.

The crash comes a day after Kim Rowe, 46, was killed in a blind nook collision with a bike owner whereas driving his e-scooter dwelling from his bakery job at 2.30am – the second e-scooter demise in as many months.

The father-of-four, who was carrying a helmet, couldn’t be saved following the crash on a footpath in Thornlie with the accident being investigated by main crash investigators.

His grieving companion Tara McNally mentioned Rowe would all the time be cherished.