Perth to be bathed in sunshine over Easter long weekend

Perfect egg-hunting climate is on the playing cards for the Easter weekend, with sunshine and gentle temperatures anticipated throughout the Perth area.

The metropolis’s run of blue skies is about to proceed till Sunday, when some clouds will transfer in, earlier than a return to sunny climate for many of the week.

Temperatures will peak at 28C on Friday, then hover round 25C for the remainder of the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology responsibility forecaster Catherine Schelfout mentioned Perth may count on a interval of gorgeous, effective climate for the Easter weekend.

“There is a bit of cloud coming in because there will be a cold front on Saturday and into Sunday but we’re not expecting showers for this area, just a little bit of cloud,” she mentioned.

“It’s a lovely period of Autumn weather, with temperatures in the mid 20s and no rainfall expected, although there may be a little bit of cloud around on Sunday.”

People heading to the South West for the Easter break are prone to see some showers on Saturday.

PERTH FORECAST

Friday: 14-28C, sunny

Saturday: 15-26C, sunny

Sunday: 15-25C, partly cloudy

Monday: 12-25C, principally sunny

Tuesday: 13-26C, sunny