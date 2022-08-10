Perth vigilante whose pursuit of ‘thieves’ ended in crash interviewed by police

Western Australia’s prime cop has revealed the girl who allegedly took the regulation into her personal fingers by leaping in a automobile and pursuing teenage boys who she believed had stolen a motorbike, has been interviewed by police.

Ronaldo Penny, 18, and one other teen, 17, have been dashing down Hepburn Avenue in Hillarys on an allegedly stolen motorcycle round 4.40am on Monday.

It is alleged one was filming on their cellular as a Toyota Kluger adopted shut behind, at occasions on the fallacious aspect of the highway. Both autos then crashed at a roundabout a short while later, with Penny combating for his life in hospital.

Speaking on Radio 6PR on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Col Blanch mentioned Kluger driver, who suffered burns within the crash and stays in hospital, was now the main focus of an investigation.