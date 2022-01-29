Peru bans Repsol execs from leaving country after oil spill

A Peruvian choose on Friday banned Repsol’s Peru director and three different executives from leaving the nation for 18 months whereas the federal government investigates an oil spill at a refinery run by the Spain-based firm.

Peru authorities are investigating Repsol following the oil spill on Jan. 15, which was reported after surging waves attributable to the eruption of an underwater volcano close to Tonga.

Peru declared final week an environmental emergency after saying that 21 seashores on its Pacific coast had been contaminated by the spill of 6,000 barrels.

Prosecutors additionally opened an investigation for the crime of environmental contamination.

Judge Romualdo Aguedo imposed the ban after contemplating there is a “potential risk” that Repsol’s Peru director, Jaime Fernández-Cuesta, and three executives would depart the nation.

The firm has mentioned that it is cooperating with the authorities within the investigation and in addition engaged on the cleansing of the seashores affected.

Repsol employed greater than 2,000 folks, together with native fishermen, to wash the seashores. The firm has additionally promised to ship meals baskets to affected households.