Peru: cleaning crews work to remove oil from beaches

At Miramar Beach in Peru’s well-liked resort of Ancon, there are not any bathers regardless of the summer season warmth. Instead, it teems with staff in coveralls cleansing up an oil spill.

Almost one million liters (264,000 gallons) of crude spilled into the ocean on Saturday when a tanker was hit by waves whereas offloading at La Pampilla refinery in Ventanilla, 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Lima.

Its proprietor, Spanish oil firm Repsol, attributed the accident to the swell attributable to the volcanic eruption in Tonga, 1000’s of miles away.

Peru’s authorities has declared the spill of some 6,000 barrels of oil an “ecological disaster” and has demanded compensation from Repsol.

The firm denies accountability, saying maritime authorities had issued no warning of freak waves after the Tonga eruption.