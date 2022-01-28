Pesticide misuse suspected in deaths of two children in Germany

German prosecutors say that the misuse of pesticides could have led to the deaths of two younger kids close to Frankfurt.

The our bodies of a five-year-old lady and her four-year-old brother had been discovered at their residence within the city of Karlstein early on Monday. Emergency companies had been unable to revive the kids after arriving on the scene.

Subsequent assessments on the constructing confirmed the presence of phosphine, a extremely poisonous chemical.

The kids’s 49-year-old father advised investigators that he had used pesticides in the home.

Authorities now say that this will have resulted in a chemical response that produced phosphine, although the exact explanation for the kids’s loss of life hasn’t but been decided.

Prosecutors stated the daddy is being investigated on two counts of inflicting loss of life by negligence.