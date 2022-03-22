Pet cat finds the hidden camera being used to spy on it, gets curious. Watch

It is regular for pet parents to wish to know what their fur infants are as much as after they depart them at dwelling to go outdoors. For that goal, there are additionally many who use hidden pet cameras to be sure that their cats or canine are doing tremendous. This is strictly what this human did in order that they might know what their cat was as much as when left alone. However, hilarity ensued when the kitty ended up discovering the hidden digital camera.

The video is transient and recorded in black and white. In the video, the cat places its face very near the digital camera and tries to determine what it even is. As the video progresses, it even places its paw up on the digital camera.

The cute cat video has been shared on the subReddit named r/aww and has grow to be fairly fashionable on the location. The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Looks like my cat Beans found the pet cam I set up to spy on him from work. ” There is an opportunity that this lovely cat video may make you go ‘aww’ and that too repeatedly.

Watch the cat video proper right here:

This video was posted on Reddit round a day in the past and it has to this point garnered virtually 20,000 upvotes. It has additionally gathered many feedback from individuals who couldn’t cease laughing on the cat video.

A Redditor took to the feedback part in an effort to write, “Beans is looking for the off switch.” “Beans is a very handsome boy,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Cats holding up their paws ready to swat at something is my favourite thing in the world.”

What are your ideas on this cat video that’s equal components cute and humorous?