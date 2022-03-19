Pet cat is the reason this person’s alarm clock goes off at random times. Watch

The furry little creatures known as cats are recognized to be somewhat mischievous. There are additionally a number of videos on the Internet that show the identical. Case in level, this video that reveals a cat messing with an alarm clock. There is an opportunity that this video will go away you laughing out loud.

Posted on Reddit, the video is shared with a easy caption. “My alarm clock kept going off at random times. Now I know why,” it reads. The clip opens to indicate a cat standing in entrance of a digital alarm clock with a contact display show. We received’t give away the whole lot, so check out the video to see what the cat does.

The video has been posted about 11 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has additionally gathered greater than 33,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. People additionally posted varied feedback whereas reacting to the video.

“We used to have to keep the alarm clock in a cage because the cat figured out if he kept hitting it, eventually we’d wake up. Thanks for the laugh,” shared a Reddit consumer. “CAT is like, I will decide when you will wake up!” posted one other. “The cat, meanwhile – ‘I hate it when my human randomly deletes my alarms’,” wrote a 3rd.

