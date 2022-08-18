Pet dad tricks dog into taking medicines without him throwing a fit. Watch how

Those who’ve ever pet a canine understand how difficult it’s to manage medicines to your pooch. However, on this viral video, a pet dad tips his canine into taking his treatment with out him throwing a match. The video is hilarious and will even immediate you to idiot your canine the subsequent time it’s on treatment.

The Instagram web page Doggos Doing Things posted the video and credited it to an Instagram person Ryan Brooks, who makes use of the username @im.the.ryan. The video opens with a pet dad saying, “Who wants a totally normal peanut butter cracker?” As the video progresses, a response “I do” is heard. The canine now chews the deal with having medicines with out throwing a match. It is shocking to look at that it does not pop the tablets out of his mouth.

Watch the viral video under:

Since being shared 5 days in the past, the video has accrued greater than 2.1 million views and over 79,400 likes. The share has additionally obtained feedback.

“This peanut butter tastes like pharmacy,” learn a response on the video. Another from a canine web page devoted to Bruno, a Mini Dachshund, wrote, “Why so many tablets though?” “Hilarious,” learn a 3rd touch upon the video by a canine named Luna, a Mini Cockapoo.

“Oh my dog would eat all around those pills believe me,” posted a person. “Your dog doesn’t spit them out 1 by 1 when he’s done? I do this with my cat and he will eat everything, swallow, and then spit out a perfectly intact pill. I’m like how,” wrote one other. “Is my dog the only one that treats pills like normal treats? She gets so excited when it comes time for her monthly meds,” shared a 3rd.