Pet mother performs ritual on dog to ward off evil eye. Watch heartening video

Dogs are essentially the most pampered members of a household and in the event that they fall sick, everybody feels fearful. Apart from taking the canine to the vet, folks additionally attempt another treatments in order that their canine can really feel higher. In an lovable video posted on Instagram, a girl is seen performing a ritual on her canine because it was unwell. The ritual is widespread in Indian households as it’s believed to keep off the evil eye.

The video was posted on Instagram by the canine account goodgirltokyo. The canine, a golden retriever, who is called Tokyo was unwell so her pet mother is doing a ritual which in India is used to keep off the evil eye. “Tokyo wasn’t well, so Maa uski nazar utar rahi,” says the textual content insert on the video. While the girl is doing the ritual, the canine sits patiently and it’s actually lovable to look at. The video was posted on May 8 and it’s got 8.49 lakh views thus far.

“Nothing like a mother’s love,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“Moms are the best,” commented an Instagram consumer. “I also did the same with lal mirch for my fury baby who wasn’t eating anything for 7 days, it actually works,” wrote one other. “My mom also does the same. After all Maa to Maa hoti hai,” mentioned a 3rd.

Tokyo, the golden retriever, has greater than 3,100 Instagram followers. She was born on March 16, 2021.

What are your ideas on this cute canine video?