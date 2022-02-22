Pet owl refuses to let go of toy it is holding in its beak. Watch cute video

Pets are pampered little beings who love enjoying with toys like youngsters do. However, generally they will get too connected to toys that they refuse to half with them. Like this video of a pet owl from Russia’s Moscow that refused to let go of a toy it held in its beak and have become indignant at any time when requested. It seems to be so connected to the little stuff toy that it even flies away at one level.

The video was shot by the proprietor of the owl in 2016. The owl seems to be majestic whereas it appears hellbent on not parting with the toy that it’s holding in its beak. The owl looks like it’s throwing tantrums like a child and making loud noises.

The pet proprietor is heard saying many issues in Russian to the owl with a purpose to persuade it to provide away the toy. By the top of the video, the owl lastly lets go of the toy and provides it to its proprietor. However, the proprietor simply observes the owl and provides it again the toy.

Watch the video under:

What do you concentrate on this cute video?