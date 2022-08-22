Pet parents share emotional post on what could have been dog’s eighth birthday

Losing pets is one vastly traumatic occasion for pet dad and mom, and in these darkish occasions, they keep away from scrolling by way of images and movies of their beloved pets to deal with the grief. However, these pet dad and mom gathered energy and shared an emotional publish on what might have been their canine’s eighth birthday. The publish has left netizens teary-eyed and should have the identical impact on you.

The video, alongside an emotional caption, was shared on an Instagram web page devoted to 2 canines and a cat. The video’s caption learn, “This morning I sat down to put together this video of our sweet Henry and realized that I’ve avoided scrolling that far back in my photo reel for a while now, where all our adventures with Henry are safely kept. I haven’t been strong enough, I’m honestly still not, but it caused Andre and I to share stories, videos, pictures all morning long. And although we cried our eyes out, I feel grateful we got to relive those adventures with Henricans again.”

“Thank you Henry, life with you was truly priceless. Like we always say, we love you to the moon and back and back again. Happy birthday sweet, sweet boy. You’ll be Henry the Colorado Dog forever,” it concluded.

The video, a montage of a number of clips, reveals pet canine Henry vacationing along with his furry pal Baloo and pet dad and mom. And the bond that Baloo and Henry shared is sure to tug your heartstrings and should make you all emotional.

Watch the viral video under:

Since being shared on August 9, the video has garnered over 5.2 million views and greater than 4.9 lakh likes. The share has additionally acquired a number of emotional feedback.

“Forever loved,” posted a person. “Happy one up there… we miss you,” expressed one other with a number of emoticons. “We love you, always & forever, Henry. I know you’re still keeping Baloo, your people, & little Pan safe. Happy Heavenly Bday, Sweet Angel Boy,” commented a 3rd.

“My heart still aches for the loss of Henry. Unfortunately, I lost my fur baby last week unexpectedly and his 7th birthday is in two weeks. I’m still in the raw stages of grief and know this will be a journey of healing. I’m thankful for accounts like yours, for humans that openly express their hurt so others don’t feel alone in their own, who know that to have loved and lost is greater then to have never loved at all. Let us remember the years of joys and not the moments of pain. With love,” an Instagram consumer shared. “Oh he was still young. He had a beautiful life and family and furiend,” wrote one other.