‘Pet pill’ on corner of coffee table led to R1.3m Cape Town drug bust | News24

A R1.3 million drug bust in Cape Town’s Parklands on Tuesday was set off by a lone mandrax pill, handed off as a pet tablet, that was noticed on the sting of a espresso desk, Table View police stated on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Adriana Chandler offered extra particulars on the drug bust that noticed 4 girls and 4 males arrested within the suburb north of the Cape Town CBD.

She stated the police have been initially attending to a noise grievance in Deptford Street within the early hours of Tuesday, however the occupants stated they may not discover the entrance door key.

Police have been ultimately let in to clarify why they have been there however on the best way out, one of many officers noticed a pill on the sting of a espresso desk and requested what it was.

“The officer knew that it resembled a mandrax tablet but was interested in the explanation. They were told that it was a tablet for one of their pets,” she stated.

One of the folks began behaving nervously, and the police referred to as for help on suspicion that there could possibly be medicine.

Chandler stated they got the go-ahead to go looking the property. During the search, one of many occupants made a break for it, however was caught and brought again to the scene.

Chandler stated 8 849 mandrax tablets, ecstasy in pill or crushed kind, and greater than R72 000 in money was discovered and confiscated.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut put the worth of the seized gadgets at R1.3 million.

The Organised Crime Unit will examine the matter additional.

Station Commander Colonel Lindiwe Dyantyi counseled the officers for his or her work.

