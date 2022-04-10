Pete Alonso’s first grand slam propels Mets past Nationals

WASHINGTON — Pete Alonso had homered 106 occasions over his three-plus main league seasons, however by no means with the bases loaded.

That modified Saturday evening, when the Mets slugger discovered a 91 mph fastball from Joan Adon up within the strike zone and despatched a towering fly ball to left discipline that saved carrying, nestling just a few rows deep behind the fence at Nationals Park.

Alonso had his first profession grand slam, and the Mets had management of what grew to become a 3rd straight victory to start the season, 5-0 over the Nationals.

Alonso’s fifth-inning clout was sufficient assist for Chris Bassitt, who dazzled in his Mets debut with six shutout innings during which he allowed three hits and struck out eight with one stroll. Bassitt grew to become the second Mets beginning pitcher within the collection to offer the workforce with a scoreless outing: Trevor Megill fired 5 shutout innings in Thursday’s opener.

Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez and Adam Ottavino every pitched a scoreless inning in aid, serving to the Mets to their first 3-0 begin since 2012.

In a DH look that allowed Dominic Smith to play first base, Alonso continued his sizzling stretch to start the season. He had entered 3-for-9 with a double as his solely extra-base hit.

Pete Alonso blasts his first profession grand slam within the fifth inning of the Mets’ 5-0 win over the Nationals. USA TODAY Sports

Last season Alonso was among the many few Mets hitters who performed to his potential. It was a season during which he blasted 37 homers to assist carry a lineup that underperformed on a number of ranges. His spring commenced with a scare: he was concerned in an vehicle accident in Tampa whereas driving to camp and needed to kick out the windshield of his car to flee after it had overturned a number of occasions. The accident occurred after one other driver had run a site visitors gentle and T-boned Alonso’s car.

A scary incidence of a distinct nature discovered Alonso on Thursday, when he was struck within the protecting jaw masking by a Mason Thompson pitch that had first skimmed his arm. Alonso sustained a break up lip, however escaped severe damage.

Chris Bassitt pitches scoreless innings within the Mets’ 5-0 win over the Nationals. USA TODAY Sports

James McCann’s leadoff single within the fifth began the Mets’ huge inning. Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor every walked, loading the bases in opposition to Adon, earlier than Alonso delivered with the blast.

Bassitt, whom the Mets acquired from Oakland at first of spring coaching for pitching prospects J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller, was hardly threatened. The Nationals didn’t get a runner to 3rd base in opposition to him and every of their three hits was a single.

Pete Alonso celebrates after belting his first profession grand slam. Getty Images

Bassitt used the curveball as his weapon of alternative, significantly in escaping the fourth inning with runners on base. After putting out Nelson Cruz and Lane Thomas on sluggish curves, Bassitt received Maikel Franco out in entrance on one other, retiring him on a fly out. Juan Soto’s infield single and Josh Bell’s stroll had given the Nationals their first menace.

Lindor, masking second base, dropped a throw from Jeff McNeil within the first, however Bassitt received the subsequent batter, Bell, to hit into an inning-ending double play. Cesar Hernandez’s leadoff infield single gave the Nationals their base runner within the inning.

An evening after benches emptied when Lindor was hit within the jaw (or projective masking that extends from his helmet; he’s uncertain of which) there was relative calm. Starling Marte was plunked within the bottom by a 76 mph offspeed pitch from Adon within the third inning, nevertheless it barely created a ripple.