Pete Alonso’s two homers power Mets to big win over rival Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — This 12 months’s Home Run Derby might be held at Dodger Stadium, the place the occasion’s two-time defending champion obtained into blast mode Saturday evening.

Pete Alonso smashed two residence runs, resurrecting an offense that had been silenced within the first two video games of this sequence and making certain the Mets would keep away from the unchartered waters this season of a three-game shedding streak.

The Mets rolled to a 9-4 victory, beating the Dodgers for less than the sixth time in 30 video games since 2017. Overall, the Mets hit 4 homers, matching a season-high they established within the residence opener in opposition to Arizona on April 7.

Alonso hit a two-run homer within the third and three-run blast within the seventh to complete with 5 RBIs, tying him for the MLB lead with 53. Along the best way he grew to become the quickest Mets participant to 50 RBIs, needing solely 55 video games.

The Mets obtained a giant efficiency from their bullpen, as Colin Holderman, Adam Ottavino, Chasen Shreve, Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez and Seth Lugo mixed to carry the Dodgers scoreless over the ultimate 5 ¹/₃ innings behind David Peterson.

Pete Alonso accepts congratulations from Jeff McNeil after hitting the primary of his two homers within the Mets’ 9-4 win over the Dodgers. AP

The sport was delayed earlier than the beginning of the ninth as Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts, along with his crew behind by 5 runs, tried to insert outfielder Zach McKinstry into the sport as a pitcher. After a prolonged dialogue prompted by Buck Showalter, umpiring crew chief CB Bucknor introduced that by rule a crew should maintain at the very least a six-run lead earlier than a place participant can be utilized to pitch. That led to a different delay as right-hander Evan Phillips wanted to heat up within the bullpen. After an 11-minute break between innings, play resumed.

Francisco Lindor smashed a two-out solo homer on the ninth pitch of his at-bat within the first inning. The blast equaled the Mets’ scoring complete from the earlier two video games mixed. It was additionally a optimistic signal for Lindor, who returned to the lineup Friday (and went hitless) after fracturing his proper center finger within the double doorways in his lodge suite earlier within the week.

Alonso’s two-run homer within the third knocked out Walker Buehler and gave the Mets a 5-4 lead. Buehler walked Patrick Mazeika and Brandon Nimmo in succession to start out the inning and Starling Marte doubled in a run earlier than Lindor’s RBI floor out sliced the Dodgers’ result in 4-3. Alonso’s ensuing homer gave the Mets a lead they by no means relinquished.

Pete Alonso belts a two-run homer within the third inning of the Mets’ win. AP

Buehler’s begin was the shortest of his profession: the right-hander lasted solely 2¹/₃ nnings and allowed 5 earned runs on 5 hits with two walks.

Bu the Mets had been hardly completed with the lengthy ball after Buehler’s departure: Eduardo Escobar homered main off the fourth. In the seventh, Alonso adopted consecutive singles by Nimmo and Marte with a shot over the fence in right-center. The homer was Alonso’s third in two video games and gave him seven in 11 video games on this ballpark.

Peterson was eliminated within the fourth after permitting 4 runs, three of which had been unearned, on two hits and 4 walks with six strikeouts. Alonso’s throwing error within the second helped the Dodgers load the bases earlier than Mookie Betts delivered a bases-clearing double that positioned the Mets in a 4-1 gap.

Peterson walked Justin Turner main off the inning and surrendered a single to Hanser Alberto earlier than with one out Cody Bellinger hit a grounder that Alonso fired large of second base, bringing in a run. Gavin Lux walked to load the bases for Betts with two outs.

Showalter allowed Peterson to face Mookie Betts with two outs within the fourth and a runner on base, however after a loud foul ball to left on the primary pitch, modified pitchers. Holderman entered with an 0-1 rely and struck out Betts to finish the inning.