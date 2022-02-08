Pete Davidson wades into messy Kim and Kanye drama

Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson has taken purpose at Kanye West as their divorce turns poisonous.

Pete Davidson has taken a veiled swipe at Kanye West in a brand new Super Bowl advert amid the rapper’s meltdown over his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Appearing in an advert for Hellmann’s mayonnaise launched on Monday, Kim’s new boyfriend appeared to poke enjoyable at West, who has made headlines this week for releasing his ex-wife’s private text messages then scrubbing all evidence of his family from social media.

West has been open about his mental health struggles, together with bipolar dysfunction which he says causes him to be “hyper-paranoid”.

In the business, Davidson seemingly referenced Kanye’s recent threats to “beat” him by joking that he’s “very hittable”, the New York Post experiences.

The advert options the comic alongside former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo, who discusses “tackling food waste” on behalf of Hellmann’s.

The former athlete is seen slamming into completely different individuals, together with a grandmother, who’re eliminating leftover meals.

When Mayo, 35, arrives at Davidson’s home, the King of Staten Island star stands beside his real-life mum, Amy Davidson, and says, “Whoa, whoa, whoa! Mom’s already tackling food waste, Mayo,” earlier than the athlete has an opportunity to deal with her.

“Oh, he’s a big guy!” Davidson provides as Mayo returns to deal with him as a substitute.

“Sorry man, had to,” the New England Patriots linebackers coach then says.

“I get it. I’m very hittable,” Davidson responds from the bottom with a grunt.

Although West, 44, will not be talked about within the advert, lower than a month in the past the billionaire musician made headlines for rapping in his new collaboration with The Game known as Eazy, “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The Yeezy CEO seems to be bothered by Davidson since he began relationship Kim Kardashian, who was recently married to West and shares 4 youngsters with him.

However, sources not too long ago advised the New York Post that Davidson is simply laughing off the empty lyrical threats and thinks they’re “hilarious”.

“Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” an insider beforehand stated. “Not just that – he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it.”

A separate supply added, “The whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer.”

Davidson and Kardashian, 41, have been dating since October – shortly after the Skims founder hosted SNL.

Although West appears to have moved on himself with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, the Heartless rapper has been posting Instagram rants blasting Kardashian over a few of their co-parenting points.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum responded to one among his posts, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

This article initially appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission