Pete Evans spreads anti-vax message after Shane Warne’s death

Trolls are hijacking the demise of 52-year-old Australian cricket legend Shane Warne to unfold wild conspiracy theories.

Controversial chef Pete Evans has instantly pounced on Shane Warne’s demise to proceed to push his unorthodox well being views.

Vision of the 49-year-old former decide of My Kitchen Rules talking concerning the cricket legend’s demise of a suspected coronary heart assault in a Thailand lodge room has begun circulating on-line.

“Shane Warne was an amazing cricket player for sure … (it’s) sad,” Evans mentioned, allegedly throughout a public Zoom name. “Who knows what the reasons behind this are and I can’t comment on it.

“However, so many doctors I’ve interviewed have been screaming for the last year-and-a-half, saying the vaccines are going to cause death like we’ve never seen across the planet.

“And they’re all predicting we’re not going to see the outcomes of this — or the real side effects — for the next three to five years. We’re witnessing it happening with athletes on field and there’s a reason behind that.”

Anti-vax trolls additionally focused the feedback sections of Facebook posts from media retailers reporting Warne’s demise on Saturday.

They had been additionally prevalent on Twitter as they referenced fellow Australian cricket nice Rod Marsh — who suffered a coronary heart assault and died on Friday.

“Both dead within one day of each other Shane’s last tweet was about Rod Marsh’s death. Vaccine injury or coincidence?” one individual tweeted.

“You really have to wonder if the vaccines killed Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, and if you dismiss it more fool you,” wrote one other.

“He was killed by the vax. You are a moron, an evil moron at that if you ‘don’t see it’,” added a 3rd.”

Other customers had been fast to slam the “shameful” opportunism.

“PSA. People had heart attacks before the vaccine and they will have them after the vaccine! Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack,” one posted.

“It’s not even confirmed yet, but anti-vaxxers are already signing his death certificate. It’s shameful and disgusting.”

Another added: “You people are disgusting … Get in the bin.”

It comes as new claims from Thai police revealed Warne was suffering chest pains before he left Australia for Koh Samui.

Police Colonel Yuthana Sirisombat advised reporters on Saturday evening Waren’s household had knowledgeable them of the late cricket legend’s historical past of coronary heart illness and bronchial asthma and their concern about his well being earlier than he left Australia final week.

The 52-year-old had just lately “seen a doctor about his heart”, Sirisombat mentioned.

Colonel Sirisombat mentioned it was these household revelations — and a assessment of CCTV footage — that led police to rule out any foul play within the father-of-three’s demise.

Warne’s physique has been despatched to Suratthani Hospital for an post-mortem, as his household fights for it to be returned to Australia as quickly as doable.