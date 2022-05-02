Petrevski-Seton returns as Eagles crushed by Tigers

It was a hard-fought spherical of footy for our Kimberley gamers this week, with a number of crushing defeats and a few shut wins.

Halls Creek’s Sam Petrevski-Seton returned to the sector on Friday evening, for the West Coast-Richmond conflict after being out with an damage.

Petrevski-Seton had 17 disposals in his return match but it surely wasn’t sufficient to stave off the Tigers who smashed West Coast by 109 factors, 25.15 (165) to eight.8 (56), extending the Eagles’ dropping streak.

It was the Eagles greatest loss at Optus stadium and their worst defeat since 2008.

Halls Creek’s Shane McAdam managed to get a couple of kicks in for the Adelaide Crows on Saturday afternoon, scoring a behind but it surely wasn’t sufficient to maintain the Greater Western Sydney Giants at bay, who crushed the Crows by 59 factors, 17. 11 (113) to eight.6 (54).

Jack Martin continued his purpose scoring streak this week, kicking two for the Blues over the match in opposition to North Melbourne and serving to them to victory.

Martin had constant pictures at purpose all through the match, kicking a purpose within the first, a behind within the second and a behind and a purpose within the third.

Carlton managed to drag in entrance of the Kangaroos within the third time period after a good earlier two quarters, kicking 5 consecutive unanswered objectives.

Carlton maintained the lead for the rest of the match, successful by 50 factors, 17.12 (114) to 10.4 (64).

Gold Coast put up battle in opposition to the Magpies on Sunday morning, with Halls Creek’s Jy Farrar tallying eight disposals all through the match for the Suns.

However Collingwood managed to remain in entrance for the entire match regardless of the Suns’ finest efforts ending 25-point victors, 17.13 (115) to 14.6 (90).

It was a tough-fought match for the Brisbane Lions in opposition to the Swans on Sunday afternoon, with their half-time lead evaporating within the third.

Callum Ah Chee, hailing from Derby, helped the Lions convey their rating again into the inexperienced, booting a purpose midway via the fourth quarter.

The Lions managed to carry the Swans again for the final quarter taking the win by 24 factors, 17.11 (113) to 13.11 (89).

Unfortunately there was no signal of Broome locals Joel Hamling and Bailey Banfield within the Dockers’ conflict in opposition to the Geelong Cats.