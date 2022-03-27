Petrol, diesel price today hiked for fifth time in six days. Check new rates

Petrol and diesel costs right this moment have been as soon as once more, rising the value of gas by a minimum of 50 paise per litre throughout the nation.

Petrol and diesel value hikes proceed on Sunday as gas costs touched new excessive right this moment throughout India. This is the fifth hike inside final six days, taking total hike of petrol and diesel costs to ₹3.70 per litre. Petrol value right this moment was hiked by 50 paise per litre whereas diesel value right this moment has been elevated by 55 paise per litre.

Petrol value in Delhi right this moment is at ₹99.11 per litre as towards ₹98.61 beforehand. Diesel value in Delhi has gone up from ₹89.87 per litre to ₹90.42. In Mumbai, petrol value right this moment is at ₹113.88 after a hike of 53 paise per litre. Diesel value in Mumbai right this moment has been hiked by 58 paise per litre, taking the value as much as ₹98.13 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol value right this moment has been elevated to ₹108.53 per litre, whereas diesel value will value ₹93.57 per litre. In Chennai, the value of petrol is ₹104.90 whereas diesel value now stands at ₹95.00 per litre.

This is the fifth hike in final six days by the oil firms since they started revising charges of gas on March 22. In all, petrol costs have gone up by ₹3.70 per litre and diesel by ₹3.75 in six days. Earlier, the oil firms saved value revision of petrol and diesel on freeze for practically 5 months. In the final 4 hikes, costs of petrol and diesel had been elevated by 80 paise a litre, making them the steepest single-day rise since each day value revision started in 5 years in the past.

According to Moody’s Investors Services, the oil firms misplaced round 2.25 billion {dollars} (roughly transformed to ₹19,000 crore) in income for holding petrol and diesel costs on maintain for the previous 4 and a half months. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the oil firms require to extend diesel costs by ₹13.1-24.9 per litre and ₹10.6-22.3 a litre on petrol at an underlying crude value of 100-120 {dollars} per barrel. CRISIL Research had stated a ₹9-12 per litre enhance in retail value can be required for a full pass-through of a median 100 greenback per barrel crude oil.

First Published Date: