Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again, Fourth Time In 5 Days

Fuel Prices Today: Petrol in Delhi will now price Rs 98.61 per litre whereas diesel will price Rs 89.87.

Petrol and diesel costs had been hiked by 80 paise a litre every right now, the fourth enhance in 5 days as oil companies handed on to shoppers the spike in price of uncooked materials.

Petrol in Delhi will now price Rs 98.61 per litre as towards Rs 97.81 beforehand whereas diesel charges have gone up from Rs 89.07 per litre to Rs 89.87, in keeping with a worth notification of state gasoline retailers.

All the 4 will increase for the reason that ending of a four-and-half-month lengthy hiatus in charge revision on March 22, have been of 80 paise a litre. These enhance will increase are the steepest single-day rise for the reason that every day worth revision was began in June 2017.

In 4 will increase, petrol and diesel costs have gone up by Rs 3.20 a litre.

Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 forward of the meeting elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab — a interval throughout which the price of uncooked materials (crude oil) soared by about USD 30 per barrel.

The charge revision was anticipated quickly after meeting elections ended on March 10 nevertheless it was postpone.

Oil firms, who didn’t revise petrol and diesel charges for a file 137 days regardless of costs of crude oil (uncooked materials for producing gasoline) rising to USD 117 per barrel in comparison with round USD 82 in early November, at the moment are passing on to shoppers the required enhance in phases.

Moody’s Investors Services on Thursday said that state-owned gasoline retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) collectively misplaced round USD 2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) in income for maintaining petrol and diesel costs on maintain through the election interval.

Oil firms “will need to raise diesel prices by Rs 13.1-24.9 per litre and Rs 10.6-22.3 a litre on gasoline (petrol) at an underlying crude price of USD 100-120 per barrel,” in keeping with Kotak Institutional Equities.

CRISIL Research stated a Rs 9-12 per litre enhance in retail worth can be required for a full pass-through of a mean USD 100 per barrel crude oil and Rs 15-20 a litre hike if the typical crude oil worth rises to USD 110-120.

India is 85 per cent depending on imports for assembly its oil wants and so retail charges modify accordingly to the worldwide motion.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)