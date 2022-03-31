Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Nearly A Rupee, 9th Rise In 10 Days

Petrol Diesel Rates: Rates have been elevated throughout the nation and differ from state to state.

New Delhi:

Petrol and diesel costs have been in the present day hiked by 80 paise a litre every, taking the full enhance in charges within the final ten days to Rs 6.40 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now value Rs 101.81 per litre as towards 101.01 per litre beforehand whereas diesel charges have gone up from 92.27 per litre to 93.07 per litre in the present day, worth notification of state gasoline retailers confirmed.

In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel costs per litre reached Rs 116.72 & Rs 100.94 respectively after costs have been elevated by 84 paise.

Rates have been elevated throughout the nation and differ from state to state relying upon the incidence of native taxation.

This is the ninth enhance in costs for the reason that ending of a four-and-half-month lengthy hiatus in price revision on March 22.