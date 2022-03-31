Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 9th time in 10 days. Check rates

The price of petrol in Delhi now stands at ₹101.81 per litre, whereas diesel is promoting at ₹93.07 per litre.

Prices of petrol and diesel had been hiked on Thursday by one other 80 paise per litre every, taking the whole increment in 10 days to ₹6.40 a litre in 9 revision. The price of petrol in Delhi now stands at ₹101.81 per litre, whereas diesel is promoting at ₹93.07 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel costs have gone up by 84 paise, thus costing ₹116.72 and ₹100.94 per litre respectively.

The worth of petrol in Chennai now stands at ₹107.45 after being elevated by 76 paise a litre whereas the value of diesel is ₹97.52 after being elevated by 76 paise per litre. Meanwhile in Kolkata, the value of petrol stands at ₹111.35 a litre after being elevated by 83 paise and diesel is promoting at ₹96.22 per litre after being elevated by 80 paise.

(Also learn | Why petrol, diesel prices tend to soar higher? Buck stops at Russia-Ukraine war)

The every day motor gasoline worth revision was paused since November 4 final yr, which was damaged on March 22, following the crude oil going upwards as a result of Russian navy operations in Ukraine. Prices of petrol and diesel are set to be hiked additional given the sharp soar in crude oil costs within the worldwide markets.

The gasoline worth hikes could have a cascading impression on the costs of different objects and result in inflationary stress and damage financial progress. It could have a cascading impact on the costs of different objects as properly.

As India imports 85 per cent of its power wants from the worldwide market, a slight fluctuation in costs of crude oil within the worldwide market impacts the petrol and diesel prices within the nation. Experts recommend that the value of petrol and diesel will proceed to surge within the Indian market in small doses.

(with inputs from ANI)

First Published Date: