Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady Across Metros. See Rates

A litre of petrol prices Rs 95.41 in Delhi, whereas diesel charges stand at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel costs remained unchanged for 108 days in a row throughout metro cities on Monday, February 21, 2022. This is the longest length when the charges have remained static, ever for the reason that each day revision of costs started in June 2017.

Earlier, there was an 82-day break in price revision between March 17, 2020 and June 6, 2020, when the nation-wide lockdown was in place to include Covid-19 unfold.

The central authorities had lower excise responsibility on November 4, 2021, to provide aid from costs that had reached an all-time excessive ranges. The authorities had slashed the responsibility on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre, resulting in a considerable discount in costs of gas.

Later in December 2021, the Delhi authorities had lowered the value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. With this, petrol costs within the nationwide capital had been slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

A litre of petrol prices Rs 95.41 in Delhi, whereas diesel charges stand at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, whereas diesel is being bought at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, gas charges are nonetheless the very best in Mumbai. Fuel costs fluctuate throughout the states resulting from value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel value throughout the metro cities:

State-run oil refiners corresponding to Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the gas charges each day, by considering the crude oil costs within the worldwide markets, and the rupee-dollar change charges. Any modifications in petrol and diesel costs are applied with impact from 6 am day-after-day.

India is 85 per cent depending on imports to satisfy its oil wants and, the home petrol and diesel costs are linked to worldwide charges. But for the final over three months, regardless of a spurt in worldwide oil costs, petrol and diesel charges haven’t been modified forward of elections in essential states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Globally, oil costs gained greater than $1 in early commerce on rising jitters over potential battle between Russia and Ukraine, with the United States and European Union making clear Russia would face sanctions if it invaded its neighbour. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned Russia could be lower off from worldwide monetary markets and denied entry to main exports wanted to modernise its financial system if it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures had been up $1.34, or 1.4 per cent, at $94.88 a barrel after hitting a excessive of $95.00 in early commerce. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had been up $1.68, or 1.8 per cent, at $92.75 a barrel after hitting a excessive of $92.93.