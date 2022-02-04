Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady Across Metros. See Rates

A litre of petrol prices Rs 95.41 in Delhi, whereas diesel charges stand at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel costs remained unchanged for 91 days in a row throughout metro cities on Friday, February 4, 2022. This is the longest interval when the costs have remained unchanged, ever because the day by day revision of costs started in June 2017.

Before this, there was an 82-day break in price revision between March 17, 2020 and June 6, 2020, when the nationwide lockdown was in place. The present established order in petrol and diesel costs has additionally continued as meeting elections in a number of excessive profile states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are not far away.

In December 2021, the Delhi authorities had lowered the value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. With this, petrol costs within the nationwide capital have been slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

A litre of petrol prices Rs 95.41 in Delhi, whereas diesel charges stand at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, whereas diesel is being bought at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, gas charges are nonetheless the very best in Mumbai. Fuel costs fluctuate throughout the states resulting from value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel value throughout the metro cities:

Further, diesel in most elements of the nation might price Rs 2 per litre extra from October 1 after the Centre levied extra excise obligation on gas bought with out mixing it with ethanol or biodiesel in Union Budget 2021-22.

Also, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri mentioned India has achieved 9 per cent ethanol mixing in petrol and is assured of assembly the 20 per cent goal by 2025. Currently, 10 per cent ethanol, extracted from sugarcane or surplus foodgrain, is required to be blended or blended in petrol (which means 10 per cent of ethanol blended with 90 per cent of petrol) with a view to slicing oil import dependence and supply farmers with a further supply of earnings.

State-run oil refiners corresponding to Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the gas charges every day, by taking into consideration the crude oil costs within the worldwide markets, and the rupee-dollar change charges. Any modifications in petrol and diesel costs are carried out with impact from 6 am daily.

Globally, oil costs climbed, extending sharp good points within the earlier session sparked by persistent provide considerations. Brent crude was up 16 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $91.27 a barrel, after rising $1.16 on Thursday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 28 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $90.55 a barrel, having gained $2.01 cents the day prior to this to settle above $90 for the primary time since October 6, 2014.