Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged Across Metros. See Rates

A litre of petrol prices Rs 95.41 in Delhi, whereas diesel charges stand at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel costs remained unchanged for 102 days in a row throughout metro cities on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. This is the longest length when the charges have remained static, ever for the reason that day by day revision of costs started in June 2017.

Earlier there was an 82-day break in fee revision between March 17, 2020 and June 6, 2020, when the nationwide lockdown was in place.

The central authorities had reduce excise obligation on November 4, 2021, to present aid from costs that had reached an all-time excessive ranges. The authorities had slashed the obligation on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre, resulting in a considerable discount in costs of gas.

Later in December 2021, the Delhi authorities had decreased the value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. With this, petrol costs within the nationwide capital have been slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

A litre of petrol prices Rs 95.41 in Delhi, whereas diesel charges stand at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, whereas diesel is being offered at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, gas charges are nonetheless the best in Mumbai. Fuel costs differ throughout the states as a result of value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel worth throughout the metro cities:

State-run oil refiners akin to Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the gas charges every day, by taking into consideration the crude oil costs within the worldwide markets, and the rupee-dollar trade charges. Any modifications in petrol and diesel costs are applied with impact from 6 am each day.

India is 85 per cent depending on imports to fulfill its oil wants and, the home petrol and diesel costs are linked to worldwide charges. But for the final over three months, regardless of a spurt in worldwide oil costs, petrol and diesel charges haven’t been modified forward of elections in essential states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Globally, oil costs fell as buyers took income from yesterday’s rally to seven-year highs and as international inventory markets slumped, though losses have been capped by fears that Russia would possibly invade Ukraine and disrupt provides. Brent crude futures was at $96.19 a barrel, down 29 cents, or 0.3 per cent, after rising $2.04 on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 36 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $95.10 a barrel, after gaining $2.36 yesterday. Both benchmarks hit their highest since September 2014 on Monday, with Brent touching $96.78 and WTI reaching $95.82.