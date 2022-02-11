Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged Across Metros. See Rates

A litre of petrol prices Rs 95.41 in Delhi, whereas diesel charges stand at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel costs remained unchanged for the 98th consecutive day throughout metro cities on Friday, February 11, 2022. This is the longest interval when the costs have remained unchanged, ever for the reason that every day revision of costs started in June 2017.

Earlier there was an 82-day break in charge revision between March 17, 2020 and June 6, 2020, when the nationwide lockdown was in place.

In December 2021, the Delhi authorities had lowered the value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. With this, petrol costs within the nationwide capital had been slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

A litre of petrol prices Rs 95.41 in Delhi, whereas diesel charges stand at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, whereas diesel is being bought at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, gasoline charges are nonetheless the very best in Mumbai. Fuel costs fluctuate throughout the states attributable to value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel worth throughout the metro cities:

State-run oil refiners reminiscent of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the gasoline charges every day, by considering the crude oil costs within the worldwide markets, and the rupee-dollar trade charges. Any adjustments in petrol and diesel costs are applied with impact from 6 am daily.

India is 85 per cent depending on imports to satisfy its oil wants and, the home petrol and diesel costs are linked to worldwide charges. But for the final over three months, regardless of a spurt in worldwide oil costs, petrol and diesel charges haven’t been modified forward of elections in essential states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Globally, oil costs eased early as scorching U.S. inflation fanned worries about aggressive rate of interest hikes and as traders await the result of U.S.-Iran talks that might result in elevated international crude provide. Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $91.01 a barrel, whereas U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude declined 25 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $89.63 a barrel.