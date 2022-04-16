Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, April 16, 2022: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged For 10th Consecutive Day. Check Rates

Petrol, diesel worth immediately: unchanged immediately for the tenth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel costs have been left unchanged for the tenth consecutive day throughout 4 metros on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

The final revision to gasoline charges was on April 6, when petrol and diesl costs have been elevated by 80 paise per litre, which had marked the 14th improve since March 22. After these consecutive hikes, petrol and diesel had grow to be costlier by a complete of Rs 10 a litre in complete.

Retail costs in Delhi stood at Rs 105.41 for 1 litre of petrol, whereas the diesel price was Rs 96.67.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at ₹ 120.51 per litre whereas diesel is offered at Rs 104.77 per litre. Fuel costs are the best in Mumbai amongst all 4 metro cities. The value-added tax (VAT) is levied by the state, so the retail worth of gasoline varies from state-to-state.

Fuel costs have been left unchanged for 4 months – Between November 4, 2021, and March 22, 2022 – due to meeting elections scheduled in essential states in January to March 2022.

Oil retailers restarted the revision of gasoline charges on March 22, 2022.

State-run oil refiners revise charges every day based mostly on the Dynamic Fuel Price Methodology, which relies on a number of elements resembling worldwide crude costs, the change price of the rupee towards the greenback, precise and anticipated demand, and the commerce circulation in international crude markets.

In further, central tax or excise obligation, value-added tax (VAT) – which varies from state to state, and retailer fee is included to derive from the retail worth of gasoline – greater than 57 per cent of the retail gasoline worth per litre goes in direction of taxes, duties, cess and vendor margins. So these prices included figuring out the ultimate retail worth of gasoline at petrol pumps.

Any adjustments in petrol and diesel costs are applied from 6 am each day.

PTI reported on Thursday that petroleum Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, had urged states to chop VAT on petrol and diesel for giving reduction to customers.