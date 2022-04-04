Petrol, Diesel Prices Up Again, 12th Hike In 2 Weeks

In all, petrol costs have gone up by Rs 8.40 per litre. (File picture)

New Delhi:

Petrol and diesel costs have been on Monday hiked by 40 paise a litre every, taking the entire enhance in charges within the final two weeks to Rs 8.40 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now value Rs 103.81 per litre as towards Rs 103.41 beforehand, whereas diesel charges have gone up from Rs 94.67 per litre to Rs 95.07, in keeping with a worth notification of state gasoline retailers.

Rates have been elevated throughout the nation and range from state to state, relying upon the incidence of native taxation.

This is the twelfth enhance in costs because the ending of a four-and-half-month lengthy hiatus in fee revision on March 22.

In all, petrol costs have gone up by Rs 8.40 per litre.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)