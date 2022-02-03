Petrol prices have skyrocketed across Sydney. Here’s where to find the cheapest near you

The state’s least expensive stations had been situated in Crookwell within the Southern Tablelands, the place Unleaded 91 price 130¢ a litre, Baradine within the state’s north-west, the place it was 142.9¢ a litre, and South Bathurst, Bathurst and Perthville, the place it was priced at 149.9¢ a litre.

Across the 272 stations for which unleaded gasoline costs can be found for each at this time and February 3, 2021, costs are increased by a median of 31 per cent.

However, numerous stations within the Hunter and Central Coast area have seen the most important will increase of between 50 and 60 per cent, together with within the suburbs of Ourimbah, Tuggerah, North Wyong, Williamtown, Mayfield West and Islington.

In Sydney, the most important will increase have been in Yagoona, the place unleaded costs have jumped 45 per cent in comparison with the identical day final yr, Appin (up 43 per cent), Lurnea (up 41 per cent) and Greystanes (up 40 per cent).