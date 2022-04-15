Petroleum Minister Urges States To Cut VAT To Bring Down Fuel Prices

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri has urged states to chop VAT to carry down gasoline costs

Mahasamund:

Amid outcry over excessive gasoline costs, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday stated the Union authorities has been interesting to states to chop VAT on petrol and diesel for giving aid to customers.

Mr Puri was on a day-long go to to Mahasamund, designated as `aspirational district’ beneath a Central scheme, in Chhattisgarh to take inventory of assorted authorities schemes as a part of the nationwide “samajik nyay pakhwada” (social justice fortnight) celebrations referred to as by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked by reporters in regards to the rising costs of petrol and diesel, the minister stated, “Our effort is to keep the prices under control, therefore the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel last year and asked the state government to do the same.

“In Chhattisgarh, VAT on petrol and diesel is 24 percent and if it is reduced to 10 percent, the prices will automatically fall… When the consumption is rising, even 10 percent (VAT) is too much,” he added.

All BJP-ruled states have decreased VAT on petrol and diesel, Mr Puri identified.