Peugeot 508 Hybrid new car review

A brand new sort of automotive from a producer with enviable historical past asks patrons to pay a major premium for rising know-how.

Eye-catching seems to be, spectacular consideration to element and an eco-minded motor will enchantment to conscientious prospects.

Others shall be stumped by numbers that don’t fairly add up.

The Peugeot 508 is the French model’s flagship in Australia, a good-looking four-door “fastback” bridging the hole between the mainstream Toyota Camry or Mazda6 and premium sedans from the likes of Audi or Mercedes.

As such, Australian 508s are loaded with gear.

The normal petrol model has nappa leather-based, a 10-speaker stereo from French specialist Focal, heated seats, powered tailgate, 360-degree digital camera and extra.

Electronic tech features a customisable 12.3-inch digital dashboard and 10-inch central touchscreen with smartphone mirroring.

It’s a beautifully-finished area, with carbon-look trim, quilted leather-based, piano-like shortcut buttons for the infotainment, and a tiny, oblong-shaped steering wheel positioned low in your lap. Reasonably spacious within the entrance, the 508’s passenger enchantment is cruelled by a scarcity of headroom within the rear.

The exterior styling is a winner to our eyes, with a swooping silhouette and sharp particulars corresponding to illuminated fang-like extensions dripping from the headlights.

Regular 508 GT fashions are powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine sending 165kW and 300Nm to the entrance wheels by way of an eight-speed computerized transmission,

Sold for about $65,000 drive-away, it’s not a very low-cost automotive.

But the Hybrid is way more costly at about $83,000 drive-away.

It splits the distinction betwen the hybrid Lexus ES sedan (about $71,500 drive-away) and plug-in BMW 330e (yours for about $96,000), although we suspect few premium buyers have Peugeot on their shortlist.

The major distinction between Peugeot’s sedans is below the bonnet, the place the hybrid sends the identical 165kW to the entrance wheels by way of the identical eight-speed computerized transmission.

There’s extra to it than that, because the Hybrid’s determine is derived from the joint efforts of a 1.6-litre engine detuned to make 133kW and 250Nm, plus an 81kW/337Nm electrical motor that mix to make 165kW and 360Nm.

An 11.8kWh battery delivers as much as 55 kilometres of emissions-free vary in electrical mode. Set it to sport and it’ll dash to 100km/h in 8.3 seconds, or pop it in hybrid mode and attempt to match a 1.8L/100km gasoline declare.

As with all plug-in hybrids, the official gasoline determine is a theoretical train. If you begin the day with a full battery and drive for lower than 50 kilometres, gasoline payments shall be negligible. But in case you drive lengthy distances or aren’t dedicated to charging usually, gasoline use will exceed the common automotive’s 6.2L/100km declare.

That’s as a result of the Hybrid carries weighty {hardware} contributing little to the trigger as soon as the battery is depleted.

The 508 Hybrid’s 8.3 second dash to the freeway pace restrict can also be slower than the petrol model – and that’s with a full battery cost. Without hybrid help, you’re counting on a much less highly effective petrol motor to haul the heavier hybrid round, which doesn’t translate to brisk efficiency.

The battery additionally takes up area usually reserved for a spare wheel.

But there are positives.

With the battery charged, it delivers easy progress helped by a broad selection of ration from the eight-speed computerized.

Peugeot’s choice to ditch the petrol’s 19-inch alloys in favour of 18-inch wheels with chubby tyres ends in an improved trip, assisted by multi-mode shock absorbers. It lacks the precision and light-footed effortlessness of the usual automotive, however we reckon hybrid patrons are extra involved with consolation than competitors.

And there’s the intrigue that comes with shopping for a automotive that represents a inexperienced selection, and a step away from default selections within the new automotive market.

It won’t make sense to most people, however some will adore it.

Verdict:

The Peugeot 508 Hybrid is fairly and well-equipped, however far too costly to be a simple suggestion.

3 stars.

Peugeot 508 Hybrid

Price: About $83,000 drive-away

Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl hybrid, 165kW and 360Nm

Warranty/Service: 5-year, limitless km / $2638 for five years

Safety: 5 stars, 6 airbags, AEB with pedestrian and bike owner detection, radar cruise management, blind spot detection, lane maintain help

Thirst: 1.8L/100km

Cargo: 487 litres

Spare: Repair equipment