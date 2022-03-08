Peyush Bansal posts this about Shark Tank India contestant ‘Jugaadu’ Kamlesh

Shark Tank India, a present the place entrepreneurs pitched their concepts to enterprise tycoons to safe funding for his or her companies, turned an enormous hit amongst individuals. Also, among the many numerous contestants, there have been some who secured a particular place in individuals’s hearts. Kamlesh Ghumare, dubbed as ‘Jugaadu’ Kamlesh’, is one such particular person. With his trustworthy presentation, alongside along with his cousin and trusted co-worker Naru, the person on the present managed to safe funds from Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal for his hand-drawn cart for farmers. He is now within the information once more and that too due to a submit shared by Bansal.

While sharing the submit, Bansal wrote that he’s sharing replace about what Kamlesh is as much as as a result of everybody he meets these days has one query for him – “What is update on Kamlesh from @sharktank.india.”

“While I don’t believe in talking about things till we achieve something, because of popular demand…here is a quick update…We have initiated a process of design and consumer validation of the cart with help of a team of professional Industrial designers. Design Team visited Malegaon and nearby farms, spent time with different farmers and different crops, along with @jugaadu_kamlesh, Naru and took a lot of feedback. Biggest concerns are: weight of Cart, movement on different uneven terrains and width of cart (as alley size is small in certain crops) Next steps: Find creative solutions to these problems, do design optimisations and go back and test again,” he wrote.

He additionally shared a number of photographs together with the submit and added, “Some pics attached. Hope it helps to keep the momentum and hopes high.” “Will keep you posted!!! Cheers,” he wrote and concluded the submit.

Take a take a look at the share by Peyush Bansal about Shark Tank India contestant ‘Jugaadu’ Kamlesh:

The submit has been shared a day in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected greater than 1.4 lakh likes. The share has additionally amassed numerous feedback from individuals.

“Thank you so much for sharing the news,” posted an Instagram consumer. “You are an inspiration,” posted one other. “You are my true inspiration sir,” expressed a 3rd. “We stan,” wrote a fourth.

What are your ideas on the submit?