PF Accounts To Be Split Into Two From April 1: 5 Key Points

All present PF accounts will likely be divided into taxable and non-taxable contribution accounts.

New Delhi: From April 1, present provident fund (PF) accounts are prone to be divided into two elements. In September final 12 months, the federal government had notified new earnings tax (I-T) guidelines, beneath which the PF accounts will likely be break up into two. The step will enable the Centre to tax PF earnings on worker contributions of over Rs 2.5 lakh yearly.

With the brand new algorithm, the Centre goals to stop excessive incomes individuals from profiting from authorities welfare schemes.

Here are the highest 5 takeaways:

1) All present PF accounts will likely be divided into taxable and non-taxable contribution accounts.

2) The non-taxable accounts will embrace their closing account because it stood on March 31, 2021, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had mentioned. The CBDT frames coverage for the I-T division.

3) According to official sources, the foundations might come into impact from the following monetary 12 months, i.e. from April 1, 2022, onwards.

4) In order to implement the brand new tax on PF earnings from workers’ contributions exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh each year, a brand new Section 9D has been included beneath the I-T guidelines.

5) For taxable curiosity calculation, two separate accounts will likely be maintained throughout the present PF account through the just lately concluded monetary 12 months in addition to all of the previous years, to evaluate the taxable in addition to the non-taxable contribution made by an individual.