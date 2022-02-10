Pfizer, UAE renew partnership to deal with cancer incidence, spread awareness

Pfizer has renewed its partnerships with United Arab Emirates-based most cancers affected person societies Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) and Emirates Oncology Society to mark World Cancer Day, the American multinational pharmaceutical firm mentioned in an announcement launched on Thursday.

The pharmaceutical firm has strengthened its dedication to advance oncology care, encourage early detection, and help most cancers therapy within the nation.

“With a heavy toll on families, communities and wider society, simply put, cancer is one of the greatest health challenges we collectively face. Therefore, as part of our renewed commitment at Pfizer to Friends of Cancer Patients and Emirates Oncology Society, we want to ensure that we are doing everything we can across the UAE to support cancer patients,” mentioned Pfizer Gulf Cluster Lead Lindsey Dietschi.

Cancer is the third main reason behind demise within the UAE and in accordance with GLOBOCAN 2020 – a worldwide report launched by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) – breast most cancers is the most typical most cancers within the nation, representing round 21.4 p.c of the entire variety of new circumstances, adopted by thyroid and colon most cancers.

Dietschi mentioned that whereas Pfizer was pleased with the “significant progress” it has made in treating most cancers globally, the battle was “far from over.”

“With the incidence of cancer on the rise in the country, particularly among younger age groups, we must act now to ensure greater levels of awareness, encourage early detection, and ensure improved access to effective medicines,” she mentioned.

One in eight males and one in 11 ladies die from most cancers, on common. GLOBOCAN 2020’s new estimates recommend that over 50 million persons are dwelling inside 5 years of a previous cancer diagnosis.

Thanks to new therapies, UAE sufferers have been preventing most cancers and surviving, particularly when detected early, in accordance with Chairperson of FCOP’s Board of Directors Sawsan Jafar.

“… it is paramount that residents across the UAE know the risk factors and have access to vital screenings, which FOCP has been advocating and providing. This year, with the support of Pfizer, we will be working to ensure that we continue to empower individuals with the necessary tools and information so that they can take every measure possible to protect themselves and their loved ones from cancer,” added Jafar.

The fee of most cancers sufferers is anticipated to develop two-fold within the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) nations by 2025 in comparison with the remainder of the world, mentioned Dr. Humaid al-Shamsi, President of Emirates Oncology Society, stressing that their “first and most critical defense against cancer is early detection.”

“This year we will be working closely with Pfizer to further raise crucial awareness and ensure that cancer screenings as well as prevention measures remain a top priority for patients and healthcare professionals, despite the ongoing demands of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

A report launched by the Swedish Institute for Health Economics (IHE) final week discovered that cancer circumstances within the Middle East may probably nearly double between 2020 and 2040 if quick motion is just not taken.

Some of the challenges within the UAE outlined by the IHE included low well being literacy in direction of the illness among the many common inhabitants reminiscent of early indicators of most cancers, in addition to fears of social stigma following a prognosis and monetary/job safety considerations.

