Pfizer vaccine effect plummets to 12pc in kids

The effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine for youngsters aged 5 to 11 plummets to simply 12 per cent inside simply weeks of innoculation, a brand new examine suggests.

New York State well being knowledge collected through the Omicron wave confirmed whereas the paediatric Pfizer vaccine prevented extreme sickness and hospitalisation in kids, it provided nearly no safety towards an infection after round a month, falling as little as 12 per cent.

“In the Omicron era, the effectiveness against cases of BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) declined rapidly for children, particularly those five to 11 years,” the researchers from New York State Department of Health and Albany University concluded in a preprint paper uploaded to medRxiv on Monday.

“However, vaccination of children five to 11 years was protective against severe disease and is recommended. These results highlight the potential need to study alternative vaccine dosing for children and the continued importance layered protections, including mask wearing, to prevent infection and transmission.”

The researchers analysed statewide immunisation, laboratory testing and hospitalisation databases masking 852,384 absolutely vaccinated kids aged 12 to 17 and 365,502 kids aged 5 to 11.

The evaluation in contrast outcomes amongst absolutely vaccinated kids – outlined as two weeks after their second dose – versus unvaccinated kids within the two age teams.

They discovered that from December 13, 2021 to January 20, 2022, the vaccine’s effectiveness towards an infection declined from 66 per cent to 51 per cent for these aged 12 to 17, and from 68 per cent to 12 per cent for these aged 5 to 11.

Over the identical interval, safety towards hospitalisation fell from 85 per cent to 73 per cent for 12 to 17s, and from 100 per cent to 48 per cent for 5 to 11s.

“The finding of markedly lower VE (effectiveness) against infection for children 11 years compared to those 12 and 13 years, despite overlapping physiology, suggests lower vaccine dose may explain lower five to 11 years VE,” the authors wrote.

Pfizer’s vaccine for youngsters 5 to 11 is 10 micrograms, in contrast with 30 micrograms for these aged 12 and up.

“Children 12 years had the highest VE of all ages, potentially due to being small size relative to dose and more recent vaccination (by six weeks on average) than those 13-17 years. This gap suggests a threshold effect between the two BNT162b2 vaccine doses and need for study of numbers of doses, amount per dose, dose timing, and/or antigens targeted for children five to 11 years.”

The findings haven’t but been peer reviewed.

Last month, Pfizer halted its utility to the US Food and Drug Administration to broaden its two-dose Covid-19 vaccine to kids aged six months to 4 years.

Pfizer stated it was it was awaiting data on a three-dose sequence as an alternative, saying three doses “may provide a higher level of protection in this age group” and that two doses didn’t generate a powerful sufficient immune response.

The firm stated the brand new knowledge was anticipated in early April.

According to Health Department figures as of Tuesday, almost 2.28 million, or simply over half of Australian kids aged 5 to 11 have had one dose of a vaccine, whereas slightly below 79 per cent, or greater than 1.24 million kids aged 12 to fifteen have had two doses.

The federal authorities’s vaccine advisory group, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), first really useful the Pfizer vaccine for youngsters aged 5 to 11 in December.

At the time, ATAGI stated it was basing its suggestion the “direct benefits for the child in preventing illness” and the “indirect benefits” corresponding to stopping college closures.

Noting “vaccine effectiveness data from real-world experience are not yet available for children aged five to 11”, ATAGI cited one small medical trial carried out by Pfizer which discovered three circumstances of Covid-19 within the vaccine recipient group in contrast with 16 circumstances within the placebo group.

“The three cases in the paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine group were mild and without fever, whereas most cases in the placebo group had documented fever,” ATAGI stated. “There were no cases of severe Covid-19 in either group.”

ATAGI acknowledged that the medical trials have been “conducted prior to the emergence of the Omicron variant, and the results reflect vaccine efficacy against older strains of SARS-CoV-2”.

“Vaccine efficacy or effectiveness against the Omicron strain in children aged 5-11 years is not yet known,” it stated.

News.com.au has requested remark from ATAGI on whether or not it’s going to reassess its suggestion in mild of the brand new knowledge, and whether or not federal well being officers have carried out any comparable evaluation in Australia.

As of February 20, the Therapeutic Goods Administration has acquired 3600 studies of opposed occasions from about 3.4 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna in kids aged 12 to 17.

“The most commonly reported reactions are chest pain, headache, dizziness, nausea and fever,” the TGA stated in most up-to-date safety report.

The medicines regulator has additionally acquired 715 studies from about 1.1 million doses of Pfizer in kids aged 5 to 11 – together with a potential case of “mild pericarditis” in a 10-year-old boy.

“The most common reactions reported included chest pain, vomiting, fever, fainting and headache,” the TGA stated.

“We have received 10 reports of suspected myocarditis and/or pericarditis in this age group. Following review of information in the reports, none were likely to represent myocarditis. One report in a 10-year-old boy possibly represented mild pericarditis when assessed against internationally accepted criteria for this condition.”

